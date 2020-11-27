Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NIU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,106,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

