Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 6.3%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $31.00. 4,838,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 821,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $732,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

