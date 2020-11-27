Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 6.3%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $31.00. 4,838,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 821,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $732,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
