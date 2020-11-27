Nord/LB Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €75.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.82 ($112.73).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

RHM stock opened at €76.42 ($89.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.81. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52-week high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.