Nord/LB Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SZG. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.22 ($16.73).

SZG opened at €17.31 ($20.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm has a market cap of $935.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

