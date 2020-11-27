Nord/LB Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS)

Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

KWS opened at €62.20 ($73.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 52 week high of €74.00 ($87.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

