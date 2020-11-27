Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NRNVF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Nordic Nanovector ASA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Nordic Nanovector ASA Company Profile

Nordic Nanovector ASA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for haematological cancers. The company's lead product candidate is Betalutin, an antibody-radionuclide-conjugate, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma, a life-threatening blood cancer.

