Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $312.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

