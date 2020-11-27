Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) SVP Sells $129,132.90 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

