NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCNA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen restated an average rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NuCana by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth $17,233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $166,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

