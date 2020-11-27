Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nutanix by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.3% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.