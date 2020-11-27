Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) & Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Critical Analysis

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enservco has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enservco and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $43.03 million 0.23 -$7.65 million N/A N/A Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.22 -$54.94 million N/A N/A

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -65.60% N/A -40.17% Nuverra Environmental Solutions -51.41% -15.85% -11.59%

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 390 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the Rocky Mountain region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, northwestern New Mexico, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; and the Central United States region, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

