nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $23.67 on Monday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

