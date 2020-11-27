nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells $92,950.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $217,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

