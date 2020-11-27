O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

