O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Down 9.3%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.90. 987,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 175,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $181.82 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 210,718 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.