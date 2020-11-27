OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

