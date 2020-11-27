Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

