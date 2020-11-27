O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after buying an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after buying an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $273,651,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,950,000 after buying an additional 102,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $444.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

