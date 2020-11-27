OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.25.

OSI Systems stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,478 shares of company stock worth $3,260,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

