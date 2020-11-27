Ossiam Acquires 8,827 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $135.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. TD Securities began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,256 shares of company stock valued at $10,571,948. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

