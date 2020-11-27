Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE:BAP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.74.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.