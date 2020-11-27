Ossiam Buys 11,879 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Ossiam raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $9,844,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

DISH stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

