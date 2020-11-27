Ossiam Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 46.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cigna by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,838,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cigna by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

NYSE:CI opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

