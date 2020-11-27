Ossiam Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ossiam raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 274.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,784,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 156,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

PCAR stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

