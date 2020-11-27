Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ossiam raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $41,635,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $60,126,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 35,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.