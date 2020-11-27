Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $812,268.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.