Ossiam Has $1.86 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ossiam reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $347,704 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

