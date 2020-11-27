Ossiam Has $1.86 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ossiam increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

