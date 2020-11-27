Ossiam Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 200.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,319.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,672 shares of company stock worth $5,504,347. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

