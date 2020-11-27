Ossiam Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,843 shares of company stock worth $4,254,785. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

