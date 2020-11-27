Ossiam Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in MSCI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $403.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $437.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.79.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,075. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

