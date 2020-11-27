Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,344,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.