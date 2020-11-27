Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,059,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 495.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $64.17 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

