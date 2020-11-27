Ossiam Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ossiam bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,198 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

