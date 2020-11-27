Ossiam Purchases 2,844 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Seeyond lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 45,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 156,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

