Ossiam Purchases 845 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $57.41 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.