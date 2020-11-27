Ossiam Sells 1,181 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $227.47 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.