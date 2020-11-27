Ossiam Sells 4,699 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ossiam lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.