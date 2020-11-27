Ossiam Sells 8,452 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Ossiam cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 276.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $38,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,932,000 after buying an additional 379,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $27,521,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,989,000 after buying an additional 246,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit