Ossiam Sells 8,452 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 276.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $38,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,932,000 after buying an additional 379,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $27,521,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,989,000 after buying an additional 246,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

