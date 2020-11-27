Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 262,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,592,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $1,364,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

