PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $108.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.94.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PACCAR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.