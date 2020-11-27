PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $444,320.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PFSI opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

