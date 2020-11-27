PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

