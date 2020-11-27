Peter Hirsch Sells 1,113 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BL opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit