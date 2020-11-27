Peter Hirsch Sells 1,113 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BL opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

