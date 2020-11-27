Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,074 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $116.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

