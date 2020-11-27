Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 5.6%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.12 and last traded at $135.90. Approximately 9,396,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,528,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BOCOM International lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,682,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

