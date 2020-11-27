Piper Sandler Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $271,019.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

