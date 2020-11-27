Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,070,982.87 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $2,680,258.74.
  • On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $2,819,494.87.
  • On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $2,827,675.97.
  • On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,621,530.43.
  • On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $612,925.92.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48.
  • On Thursday, October 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,469,683.65.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $4,454,040.69.
  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $3,095,882.98.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

