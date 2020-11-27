Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,219 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.95% of Proto Labs worth $32,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 505.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.