Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $25.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

